Brazos Valley Bombers cruise past Victoria Generals 8-1

The Brazos Valley Bombers treated an energetic crowd of 1,549 to an 8-1 shellacking of the Victoria Generals on Wednesday night at Edible Field in Texas Collegiate League play.
The Bombers, who hadn’t played at home since July 3, rewarded the largest Wednesday crowd in the team’s 15-year history with a six-run third inning highlighted by back-to-back two-run doubles by Grayson Tatrow and Ryan Snell. Those were the only two hits in the inning as the Bombers took advantage of four walks and two hit batters.
The timely hitting and five shutout innings by starting pitcher Trevis Sundgren allowed the Bombers (15-15, 4-4 second half) to snap a two-game losing streak. The win also allowed Brazos Valley to leapfrog the Generals (13-14, 2-5) for third place in the overall standings behind the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (19-5, 3-1) and Acadiana Cane Cutters (14-11, 4-2).
It was a much-needed victory for the Bombers, who are fighting the Cane Cutters, Amarillo Sod Squad (13-16, 4-4) and Baton Rouge Rougarou (7-19, 2-4) for the league’s two second-half playoff spots after the Flying Chanclas and Generals grabbed the first-half spots.
Pitching dominated the start of Wednesday’s game as Victoria’s Javier Acevedo struck out three of the first five batters. Little action helped the large, late-arriving crowd to find their seats without missing much. Many fans had to detour to reach the park because a train was blocking Carson Drive. The crowd, the largest overall for the Bombers in three seasons, was buoyed by The Eagle’s Readers’ Choice Award winners who were recognized during the game with more winners to be recognized during Thursday night’s game.
Most fans were in their seats when the Bombers loaded the bases in the third inning with walks by Texas A&M players Kalae Harrison and Dylan Rock sandwiched around Trevor Davis getting hit by a pitch. Tatrow ripped a ball to the right-field wall for a ground-rule double, and Snell lined a shot into the left-field corner as the Bombers scored all their runs with two outs. It was the Bombers’ second most runs in an inning this season, topped by a seven-run seventh on June 17 in a 15-9 victory over the Cane Cutters.
Victoria avoided a shutout on Sammy Diaz’s RBI single in the sixth, but Bombers’ center fielder Rock made a great throw home to prevent another run from scoring on the hit.
Bombers 8, Generals 1
Victoria 000 001 00 — 1 6 3
Brazos Valley 006 110 00X — 8 5 0
Javier Acevedo, Kamron Snodgras (3), Chris Kean (5), Cristian Cienfuegos (6), Austin Ochoa (7), Brett Brown (8) and Sammy Diaz; Trevis Sundgren, Jack Brinley (6), Brandon Hendrix (8), Grant Wood (9) and Ryan Snell.
W — Sundgren 1-0. L — Acevedo 0-1.
Leading hitters: GENERALS — Cleveland 3-4; BOMBERS — Casey Sunseri 2-5.