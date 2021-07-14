Brazos Valley Bombers cruise past Victoria Generals 8-1

The Brazos Valley Bombers treated an energetic crowd of 1,549 to an 8-1 shellacking of the Victoria Generals on Wednesday night at Edible Field in Texas Collegiate League play.

The Bombers, who hadn’t played at home since July 3, rewarded the largest Wednesday crowd in the team’s 15-year history with a six-run third inning highlighted by back-to-back two-run doubles by Grayson Tatrow and Ryan Snell. Those were the only two hits in the inning as the Bombers took advantage of four walks and two hit batters.

The timely hitting and five shutout innings by starting pitcher Trevis Sundgren allowed the Bombers (15-15, 4-4 second half) to snap a two-game losing streak. The win also allowed Brazos Valley to leapfrog the Generals (13-14, 2-5) for third place in the overall standings behind the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (19-5, 3-1) and Acadiana Cane Cutters (14-11, 4-2).

It was a much-needed victory for the Bombers, who are fighting the Cane Cutters, Amarillo Sod Squad (13-16, 4-4) and Baton Rouge Rougarou (7-19, 2-4) for the league’s two second-half playoff spots after the Flying Chanclas and Generals grabbed the first-half spots.