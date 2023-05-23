Harris is batting .322 with seven homers and 48 runs batted in as the Rams enter the NCAA DII South Central Super Regional. Leary has started 35 games. He is batting .277 with seven homers and 22 RBIs as the Bobcats enter the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Autrey has seen action in 13 games, going 4 for 23 at the plate. Larranga is batting .346 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs for the Leopards who were 35-19.