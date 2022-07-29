Bombers with 10-2 victory finish with the TCL's best overall regular season record

Three early runs were all the Brazos Valley Bombers needed to clinch the Texas Collegiate League’s best overall regular-season record Friday night at Edible Field.

Everything else was just icing on the cake for the Bombers in their 10-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

By finishing with the league’s best overall regular season record at 29-16, Brazos Valley now has home-field advantage for the league’s one-game championship if they advance that far.

It didn’t take the Bombers long to score runs as an error-filled second inning gave them a 3-1 lead and they never looked back. Brayden Evans led off the inning with a single. Evans was able to hustle around the bases and score as the Cane Cutters threw the baseball down the right-field line after fielding Kyle Atkinson’s bunt. For Atkinson, what started out as an attempted sacrifice ended with him reaching third base.

It wasn’t the last error of the inning either as Atkinson came around to score on yet another error by the Cane Cutters (23-18). Atkinson opted to sprint home on Ben Harmon’s steal of second when Acadiana’s catcher was late with the throw to second. The return had a chance to retire Atkinson, but the catcher dropped the ball.

The gift giving by the Cane Cutters continued. With Harmon on second after the steal, Mike Adair hit a routine groundball that would have ended the inning but it rolled under the shortstop’s legs. That scored Harmon to make it 3-1.

Brazos Valley added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth thanks to more errors. Cody Oliphant led off the inning with a leadoff double and Garrison Weiss laid down a perfect bunt single. Weiss stole second and the pickoff attempt sailed past the second baseman as Oliphant strolled home.

A fielder’s choice later scored Weiss and a sacrifice fly by Tyner Hughes brought home Mike Adair to make it 6-1.

Brazos Valley starting pitcher Patrick Hail shook off an early RBI double and pitched four solid innings. Hail allowed just two hits and one run, while striking out five batters.

The bullpen picked up where Hail left off as Camden Farmer, former Rudder standout Trent Thompkins and Jacob Morin combined for five innings of one-run ball.

The Bombers again added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to more errors from the Cane Cutters. An RBI single from Harmon, a grounder fumbled by the shortstop scored two more and a fielder’s choice brought home the final run to make it 10-2.

The Bombers were led at the plate by Evans who was 2 for 4 with a walk and scored twice. The Cane Cutters were led by Ryan Sosa who was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The regular season will conclude Sunday with Brazos Valley traveling to take on the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 p.m.

The playoffs will start on Tuesday with the Bombers taking on the Victoria Generals in the opener of the best-of-3 series. Tuesday’s game will be on the road before the series comes back to Edible Field on Wednesday. Game 3, if needed, would be Thursday. Acadiana, which won the first-half title by a half game over the Bombers, will play the Baton Rouge Rougarou with that series opening in Baton Rouge.