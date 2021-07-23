 Skip to main content
Bombers win road game over Rougarou
BATON ROUGE, La. — Troy Viola homered, and Triston Dixon struck out eight over six innings to lead the Brazos Valley Bombers past the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Texas Collegiate League play on Friday.

Casey Sunseri, Shelby Becker and Chris Shull each scored runs for the Bombers, who improved to 18-17 overall and 7-6 in the second half as they try to earn a second-half playoff spot.

Brazos Valley relievers Dylan Johnson and Taylor Pendley combined to strike out four over 2 2/3 innings with closer Jack Brinley recording the final out.

Brazos Valley and Baton Rouge will play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. The Bombers will then return home to host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.

