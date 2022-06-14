Bombers take advantage of opportunities for 6-3 victory

The Brazos Valley Bombers turned Victoria into the generous Generals in taking a 6-3 victory in Texas Collegiate League play Tuesday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers managed only six singles, put took advantage of five walks, three hit batsmen and a trio of errors. The Bombers (7-4) leaned on Victoria’s generosity for a four-run seventh that wiped out a 3-2 deficit.

No. 9-hole hitter Cole Posey walked as did two of the next three batters with Shelby Becker’s bases-loaded walk tying the game. The Generals (4-7) had a chance to get out of the inning tied by turning a double play on Mike Adair’s soft grounder, but the relay throw by second baseman Sean Curtis bounced past the first baseman as two runs scored on the play. The Bombers’ Riley Bender followed with an RBI single.

The Bombers’ two-run third inning was fueled by a walk, hit batsman and an error.

“Typically, signs of a good offense are you’re able to match the amount of runs scored by how many free passes you’re able to draw between walks and hit [by pitches] and today, we were able to capitalize on that, especially in late innings,” BV Bombers coach Brock Moss said.

The Bombers gave up nine hits, but they walked only three, striking out nine, many in key situations.

“We had eight innings of really, really competitive baseball thrown on the mound,” Moss said.

Gabe Craig pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four, allowing only three hits. Price Siemering tossed the last three innings, allowing one run. He struck out two with no walks in earning his first save.

The Bombers were flawless in the field.

“The old adage is good baseball starts with pitching and defense and we were able to play clean on both sides of the ball and we were able to come away with a W,” Moss said.

The Generals, who are tied with expansion Seguin River Monsters for last place, used clutch, two-out hitting to take a 3-2 lead.

Victoria loaded the bases in the sixth inning with a pair of walks sandwiched around an Isaiah Walker single. Bombers’ reliever Christian Clack came up with a pair of big strikeouts, but Curtis dumped an opposite-field single into left field for two runs. Clack (1-1) avoided more damage with an inning-ending strikeout.

Victoria’s Chase Sanguinetti added an RBI single in the seventh with runners on the corner after Siemering blazed a third strike past Adam Becker for the second out.

The Bombers opened the scoring with two runs in the third.

Shelby Becker’s two-out single into center field scored Posey who reached on a walk and stole second. Adair was hit by a pitch and Shelby Becker scored from second when Victoria third baseman Adam Becker couldn’t backhand Bender’s grounder, kicking it far enough for Shelby Becker to score without a play.

The win allowed the Bombers to keep pace with the league-leading Cane Cutters (7-3) who won their fifth straight. The Bombers were coming off a 12-2 loss at Seguin following a Sunday game at Victoria. Seguin outhit the Bombers 16-4, also taking advantage of six walks and three errors.

“This is a league that is tough with travel, especially on a lot of teams,” Moss said. “We had a tough down and back two nights in a row and just unfortunately didn’t come out and play well last night. I was glad to see the guys respond and play clean baseball.”

The Bombers will be back on the road Wednesday to Acadiana to face the Cane Cutters who are coming off a 6-5 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

The Bombers’ Travis Chestnutt had a pair of hits as did Victoria’s Adam Becker and Curtis.

