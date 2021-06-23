Bombers split first two games of series at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Brazos Valley Bombers won 6-4 on Tuesday and lost 6-5 in 11 innings on Wednesday against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in Texas Collegiate League Play.

On Tuesday, Brazos Valley’s Grayson Tatrow, Bobby Lada and Troy Viola had RBI base hits during a comeback rally in the fifth inning. Daniel Altman also hit an RBI sacrifice fly, while Chris Shull and Ryan Snell each scored runs for the Bombers.

Trevis Sundgren made his first start on the mound for Brazos Valley and struck out two over 2 1/3 innings. Isaac Crab, Dyan Johnson, Zach Poe and Grant Wood relieved for the Bombers. Johnson struck out six over four shutout innings.

On Wednesday, Casey Sunseri Snell, Shull, Tatrow each had RBI hits.

The Bombers and Flying Chanclas will end their three-game series in San Antonio at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Brazos Valley will return home to host Acadiana at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Edible Field.