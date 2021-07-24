Bombers rally past Rougarou: 9-6

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth then held on to beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 9-6 in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday at Goldsby Field.

The Bombers scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Rougarou answered with six in the second and led until Brazos Valley rallied in the sixth.

Grayson Tatrow led the Bombers at the plate with four hits, including a double, and three runs. Hudson Polk had two hits, two RBIs and two runs, and Troy Viola had two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Trevor Davis and Casey Sunseri also had an RBI each, while Drew Collins, Kalae Harrison, Dylan Rock and Shelby Becker each scored a run.

Bombers reliever Dylan Johnson struck out two in the eighth, and closer John Cheatwood pitched the ninth to clinch the victory.

Brazos Valley improved to 19-17 overall and 8-6 in the second half, remaining in the hunt for a second-half playoff spot. The Bombers will host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field.