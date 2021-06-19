Bombers lose fourth in five games in 8-0 shutout loss to Flying Chanclas

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas might have put together nine hits in an 8-0 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday at Edible Field, but it was their speed on the base paths that made the win possible.

Both of the Chanclas’ opening runs of the game were set up by steals by San Antonio third baseman Cole Posey, two of five total stolen bases for the Texas Collegiate League-leading Chanclas (12-2). Along with the larceny on the bases, designated hitter Ryan Flores stepped up to drive in five RBIs.

A slower delivery to home by Bomber starter Jace Hutchins of Texas gave Posey plenty of time for a good jump to second. In the first inning, a single to left by designated hitter Ryan Flores scored Posey. Two innings later, the same combination produced in the exact same fashion for a 2-0 lead. Posey walked in both of his initial at-bats.

Hutchins allowed both runs on three hits and five walks.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the fourth on a single and two walks, and Hutchins was pulled in favor of reliever Zach Poe. The sidewinding right-hander from Madisonville worked out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts. In an inning and 2/3, Poe struck out three and walked two without allowing a San Antonio hit.