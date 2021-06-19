Bombers lose fourth in five games in 8-0 shutout loss to Flying Chanclas

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas might have put together nine hits in an 8-0 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday at Edible Field, but it was their speed on the base paths that made the win possible.
Both of the Chanclas’ opening runs of the game were set up by steals by San Antonio third baseman Cole Posey, two of five total stolen bases for the Texas Collegiate League-leading Chanclas (12-2). Along with the larceny on the bases, designated hitter Ryan Flores stepped up to drive in five RBIs.
A slower delivery to home by Bomber starter Jace Hutchins of Texas gave Posey plenty of time for a good jump to second. In the first inning, a single to left by designated hitter Ryan Flores scored Posey. Two innings later, the same combination produced in the exact same fashion for a 2-0 lead. Posey walked in both of his initial at-bats.
Hutchins allowed both runs on three hits and five walks.
San Antonio loaded the bases in the fourth on a single and two walks, and Hutchins was pulled in favor of reliever Zach Poe. The sidewinding right-hander from Madisonville worked out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts. In an inning and 2/3, Poe struck out three and walked two without allowing a San Antonio hit.
The Flying Chanclas added two more runs in the sixth on Flores’ third run-producing single of the game. Flores added insurance on an RBI single in the eighth, scoring shortstop Jake Mares, who reached on an error.
San Antonio added two more runs in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Ian Bailey and a wild pitch that allowed A&M's Rody Barker to score from third.
A night after a seven-hit performance, the Bombers (7-10) fell back into their hitting woes, entering the game with a league-worst .204 batting average. Brazos Valley mustered just two base runners through the first four innings off of San Antonio stater Alec Martinez, one on a throwing error. In the fifth, catcher Hudson Polk provided a single to left with designated hitter Chris Schull on first, but Schull was thrown out easily trying to go from first to third, ending the Bomber’s best scoring threat of the night.
The Bombers fell to 3-8 in their last 11 games, including four home losses.
Brazos Valley will face the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Victoria. The Bombers have an off day Monday then will play three games at San Antonio before returning home to host the Acadiana Cane Cutters next Friday and Saturday.