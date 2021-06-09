Bombers hitters produce in clutch situations to fuel 8-4 victory over Sod Squad

The Brazos Valley Bombers’ offense still isn’t rolling, but it’s moving in the right direction after Wednesday night’s 8-4 victory over the Amarillo Sod Squad at Edible Field.
The Bombers (5-4) had a trio of clutch hits to end a two-game losing streak in which they scored only one run.
Shelby Becker hit a two-out, two-run single during a three-run fourth inning that wiped out a 3-0 deficit. Becker’s grounder into center field was the team’s first hit with a runner in scoring position in 26 innings. Daniel Altman and shortstop Bobby Lada each added RBI singles with runners in scoring position as the Bombers made good use of six hits capped by Altman’s RBI double in a two-run eighth.
The Bombers had a tough start as their pitchers needed 101 pitchers to get through three innings, but the Bombers’ offense got going by taking advantage of Amarillo’s struggles on the mound. The Bombers had a 5-4 lead after six innings with the first four runners who scored reaching via two walks, a hit batsman and an error. The go-ahead run also scored on a wild pitch.
The Bombers’ bullpen allowed only one run in the last six innings to give the offense time to get rolling as Brazos Valley pulled within a half game of second-place Amarillo (5-3).
Altman, who played at A&M Consolidated and is now at Lamar, had two walks along with his two hits. Lada also had two hits, a walk and was hit by a pitch.
The Bombers’ three-run fourth started with Troy Viola reaching on a one-out throwing error. Lada walked, and both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Becker’s single. A wild pitch allowed the third run to score.
The Bombers’ starting pitcher Jace Hutchins faced 10 batters, walking five and allowing a hit. Amarillo scored in the first on a walk, wild pitch and Ryon Knowles’ single.
Hutchins left after walking two more in the second. Amarillo’s Samuel Tormos greeted reliever Triston Dixon with a sharp single to right field, but the Bombers’ Alex Vegara threw out the runner from second trying to score.
Amarillo pushed its lead to 2-0 in the third on Peyton McGregor’s second homer of the season, a shot that easily cleared the 15-foot fence despite McGregor breaking his bat. Knowles followed with a double and came around on a fly ball and groundout.
Lada was hit by a pitch to start the Bombers’ fourth. He stole second and scored on Altman’s single. Altman stole second and third, coming home on a throwing error on his second steal.
The Sod Squad outhit the Bombers 8-6 as Tormos and Knowles each had two hits, but Amarillo also made three errors while the Bombers had none.
The Bombers walked 10 and the Sod Squad eight, but Amarillo also hit three batters in a game that took 3 hours, 30 minutes.
The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
Brazos Valley 8, Amarillo 4
Amarillo 102 001 000 — 4 8 3
Brazos Valley 000 302 12X — 8 6 0
Hoss Brewer, Brandon Gomez (5), Matthew Orozco (6), Creed Watkins (7) and Boris Pena; Jace Hutchins, Triston Dixon (2), Jake Strmiska (4), Zach Poe (6), Mason Bryant (7), Grant Wood (7), John Cheatwood (9) and Taylor Smith.
W — Poe (2-0). L — Orozco (0-2).
HR — Peyton McGregor, Amarillo (2).