Bombers hitters produce in clutch situations to fuel 8-4 victory over Sod Squad

The Brazos Valley Bombers’ offense still isn’t rolling, but it’s moving in the right direction after Wednesday night’s 8-4 victory over the Amarillo Sod Squad at Edible Field.

The Bombers (5-4) had a trio of clutch hits to end a two-game losing streak in which they scored only one run.

Shelby Becker hit a two-out, two-run single during a three-run fourth inning that wiped out a 3-0 deficit. Becker’s grounder into center field was the team’s first hit with a runner in scoring position in 26 innings. Daniel Altman and shortstop Bobby Lada each added RBI singles with runners in scoring position as the Bombers made good use of six hits capped by Altman’s RBI double in a two-run eighth.

The Bombers had a tough start as their pitchers needed 101 pitchers to get through three innings, but the Bombers’ offense got going by taking advantage of Amarillo’s struggles on the mound. The Bombers had a 5-4 lead after six innings with the first four runners who scored reaching via two walks, a hit batsman and an error. The go-ahead run also scored on a wild pitch.

The Bombers’ bullpen allowed only one run in the last six innings to give the offense time to get rolling as Brazos Valley pulled within a half game of second-place Amarillo (5-3).