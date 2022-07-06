Bombers extend win streak to four games with 4-1 win over Baton Rouge

As the calendar turns at the midway point of the Texas Collegiate League season, players can grow weary in the blistering Texas heat. After all, most have hit the diamond almost every day since early February.

With that in mind, the Brazos Valley Bombers extending their win streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Wednesday at Edible Field comes with a little bit of extra weight for Bombers coach Trey Porras.

“It’s big time,” Porras said. “For the college kids, this is the dog days of summer. It gets a little bit hotter outside and you’re near the halfway point. If you can just keep the momentum going, [you] position yourself well for the post season.”

Bomber starting pitcher Price Siemering (1-0) knew he would have an advantage with a southern wind blowing the American flag straight in from center field. Relying heavily on a sinkerball and pitching to contact, the Angelo State right-hander worked five scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Siemering has allowed just two earned runs in 15 innings in four appearances with the Bombers (19-7). While he’s typically used out of the bullpen at Angelo State, he’s gone five innings in both TCL starts this summer.

“The wind blows straight in here,” Siemering said. “To me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a wood bat or a metal bat, I’m still attacking the same way, because of the wind.”

It wasn’t until Siemering was lifted to start the sixth that Baton Rouge was able to produce any offense. A leadoff walk issued by reliever AJ Sotello led to the Rougarou’s only run, courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Landry Wilkerson.

Siemering said he also knew Brazos Valley’s offense was working in his favor after scoring 19 runs in the previous three victories.

“I know I can go up there with full confidence and just pound the strike zone,” Siemering said. “I know my defense is going to make a play, No. 1, and No. 2, I can go as long as I can and I know they’ll put runs up for me.”

The Bombers’ offense got rolling in the first on an RBI single from Seminole State’s Mike Adair, plating Texas A&M’s Brandon Bishop who reached on a double to right field.

The Bombers worked another single-double combination in the third inning. Stephen F. Austin’s PJ Villarreal hit the chalk on the right-field line for a double, scoring Adair, who reached on a single.

Baton Rouge (9-16) scratched one run back in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but the Bombers answered in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Blinn’s Garrison Weiss. Adair rounded out his 3 for 4, two-RBI night with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Brazos Valley, which sits atop the TCL standings, took seven walks, three of which set up Weiss’ sacrifice fly. The Bombers had 11 walks in Tuesday’s 7-2 victory at Victoria.

“Whenever we did a good job of working the count and getting runners into scoring position situations, we were able to cash in and keep the winning streak going,” Porras said.

The Bombers’ streak will be put to the test Thursday as they travel to Victoria to begin a three-game road trip, before returning to Edible Field Monday to face the second-place Acadiana Cane Cutters (17-10).