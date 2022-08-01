 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bombers end regular season with victory

SEGUIN – The Brazos Valley Bombers ended the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on Sunday night.

The Bombers (30-16) scored runs in the middle innings, taking advantage of a double by Tyner Hughes and a triple by Texas A&M’s Brandon Bishop who played at A&M Consolidated. Starting pitcher Austin Teel who played at College Station threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Steven Grimes followed with three hitless innings.

The Bombers will open the Texas Collegiate League playoffs with a best-of-3 series at the Victoria Generals (25-17-1) on Tuesday. Game 2 will Wednesday be at Edible Field. The Acadiana Cane Cutters (23-20) and Baton Rouge Rougarou (19-21-1) are playing the other series.

— Eagle staff report

