Bombers clinch TCL playoff berth despite loss to Generals

A wild pitch by Dixon allowed the Generals (16-20) to score a run in the top of the third. The bases were loaded on a walk and two singles, one of which lined off of the field umpire before it could reach Harrison at shortstop. Before the Bombers could get out of the inning, Austin Ochoa launched a three-run home run over the left-field fence that gave Victoria a 5-4 lead and chased Dixon.

Reliever Jack Brinley settled the ship in 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit. Temple College’s Carter Poulson, making his Bomber’s debut, continued the bullpen dominance after the pause for fireworks, recording a perfect inning on 12 pitches in the sixth. Poulson threw two total innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Victoria reliever Kamron Snodgrass (3-1) did his part to secure the victory with five shutout innings, allowing five hits and walking two. He struck out three.

Brazos Valley loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Snodgrass induced Snell to pop out to end the threat.

Victoria’s Austin Testerman threw two innings to earn the save, allowing one hit. He closed the game by stranding the game-tying run at third base.

• NOTES — Viola entered Friday’s game with hits in eight of the last nine games, going 15 for 34 during that stretch. He has five multi-hit games in the last nine. He collected his first RBI since July 23.

