Bombers clinch TCL playoff berth despite loss to Generals

With some help in San Antonio, the Brazos Valley Bombers earned a berth in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs despite a 5-4 loss to the Victoria Generals at Edible Field on Friday.
The San Antonio Chanclas’ 12-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Squad punched the Bombers’ ticket to the postseason. Brazos Valley (22-19) needed a win or a Sod Squad loss in the final four games of the season to earn its 15th straight playoff appearance in 15 seasons of existence. Brazos Valley also is the two-time defending TCL champions.
Friday’s matchup turned into a battle of the bullpens with all nine runs charged to both starters: Victoria’s Reece Easterling and Brazos Valley’s Triston Dixon (2-2).
Two-out mistakes set the stage for the first runs of the game.
The Generals’ Bryce Holmes drove in Broach Holmes with a single after Broach Holmes reached on a two-out double that hit the outfield fence past a disoriented Grayson Tatrow. Adam Becker kept the inning alive by putting the ball in play that resulted in a fielding error by Bomber shortstop Kalae Harrison.
Then in the bottom of the first, hot-hitting third baseman Troy Viola lined a double into left, driving in two runs with the bases loaded. Catcher Ryan Snell drove in two more on a single to left after Easterling walked four of the first five batters he faced.
A wild pitch by Dixon allowed the Generals (16-20) to score a run in the top of the third. The bases were loaded on a walk and two singles, one of which lined off of the field umpire before it could reach Harrison at shortstop. Before the Bombers could get out of the inning, Austin Ochoa launched a three-run home run over the left-field fence that gave Victoria a 5-4 lead and chased Dixon.
Reliever Jack Brinley settled the ship in 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit. Temple College’s Carter Poulson, making his Bomber’s debut, continued the bullpen dominance after the pause for fireworks, recording a perfect inning on 12 pitches in the sixth. Poulson threw two total innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Victoria reliever Kamron Snodgrass (3-1) did his part to secure the victory with five shutout innings, allowing five hits and walking two. He struck out three.
Brazos Valley loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Snodgrass induced Snell to pop out to end the threat.
Victoria’s Austin Testerman threw two innings to earn the save, allowing one hit. He closed the game by stranding the game-tying run at third base.
• NOTES — Viola entered Friday’s game with hits in eight of the last nine games, going 15 for 34 during that stretch. He has five multi-hit games in the last nine. He collected his first RBI since July 23.