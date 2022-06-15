Bombers climb into tie for first

, La. – The Brazos Valley Bombers scored three runs in the first and cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Wednesday night in Texas Collegiate League play.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Ben Bosse and relievers Colton Tayloro and Patrick Hail combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Davis Powell had a two-run single in the first as the Bombers (8-4) moved into a tie with the Cane Cutters (8-4) for first place. Shelby Becker added two hits, including an RBI single. Wyatt Grant had a solo home run in the ninth after the Cane Cutters had scored two in the bottom of the eighth.

Auburn freshman Bosse, who played at Brenham, pitched three innings in his TCL debut, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking two.

The Bombers will be at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Thurday night.

— Eagle staff report

