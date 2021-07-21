 Skip to main content
Bombers-Chanclas postponed after one inning due to weather
Bombers-Chanclas postponed after one inning due to weather

Bombers vs. Flying Chanclas
Cassie Stricker The Eagle

Wednesday’s Texas Collegiate League game between the Brazos Valley Bombers and the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Edible Field was canceled after one inning due to weather.

Neither team scored before the game was called off. It will not be made up at a later date.

Rain began falling in the top of the first before picking up and causing a 30-minute delay after the Bombers turned a double-play to end the frame.

A second delay occurred after the bottom of the first when lightning was detected within three miles of Edible Field. The delay lasted until umpires, coaches and officials called the game off around 8:30 p.m. as more rain began to fall.

Tickets from Wednesday’s game will be redeemable at any Bombers home game for the remainder of the season.

The Bombers and Flying Chanclas will wrap up their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

