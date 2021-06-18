Bombers bullpen digs hole in 8-6 deficit to San Antonio

A shaky Brazos Valley bullpen couldn’t continue a solid start by Texas A&M’s Joseph Menefee, leading to an 8-6 loss to the first-place San Antonio Chanclas on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Park.

Menefee, a left-handed A&M junior, mowed through the Chanclas for three innings in his third start of the season, striking out seven and allowing one run on one hit, a solo home run. He threw 56 pitches, 35 for strikes.

“I felt good out there for my three innings,” Menefee said. “Stretching it out is a little new for me. That’s what I’m trying to do, and it’s a little uncharted territory right now, so I’m just trying to get used to it.”

Menefee has worked primarily out of the bullpen for A&M and served as a late-inning reliever and closer last season.

“I feel fairly confident out of the bullpen right now, so I’m just exploring new territory with starting,” Menefee said. “It’s something that if I’m able to bring to the table I can help the team that way.”

He's been helping the Bombers so far this summer.