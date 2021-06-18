Bombers bullpen digs hole in 8-6 deficit to San Antonio

A shaky Brazos Valley bullpen couldn’t continue a solid start by Texas A&M’s Joseph Menefee, leading to an 8-6 loss to the first-place San Antonio Chanclas on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Park.
Menefee, a left-handed A&M junior, mowed through the Chanclas for three innings in his third start of the season, striking out seven and allowing one run on one hit, a solo home run. He threw 56 pitches, 35 for strikes.
“I felt good out there for my three innings,” Menefee said. “Stretching it out is a little new for me. That’s what I’m trying to do, and it’s a little uncharted territory right now, so I’m just trying to get used to it.”
Menefee has worked primarily out of the bullpen for A&M and served as a late-inning reliever and closer last season.
“I feel fairly confident out of the bullpen right now, so I’m just exploring new territory with starting,” Menefee said. “It’s something that if I’m able to bring to the table I can help the team that way.”
He's been helping the Bombers so far this summer.
“He’s kind of spoiled us with his first few outings,” Brazos Valley head coach James Dillard said. “Everything he throws is just electrifying. Tonight, it wasn’t as electrifying, but yet he pitched, and that’s encouraging as he’s learning to pitch instead of just go up there and throw and throw and throw. He’s pitching, and that’s something he’s going to take with him after the summer and hopefully next year at Texas A&M”
Brazos Valley opened the scoring in the second inning on Ryan Snell’s looping fly ball double that fell just short of a diving San Antonio center fielder Ian Bailey. Third baseman Troy Viola, who reached by getting hit by a pitch, scored on the hit.
The lead was short-lived thanks to a solo home run by Ian Bailey off Menefee in the top of the third.
A&M outfielder Rody Barker got the Chanclas’ next rally started with a leadoff double in the fifth off Temple College’s Jack Bentley, who relieved Menefee in the fourth. San Antonio used a single, walk and two wild pitches to help score three runs for a 4-1 lead.
First baseman Brandon Broughton hit another leadoff double in the top of the sixth to start the Chanclas’ four-run inning. Four batters later, nine-hole hitter Kade Fletcher lined a three-run home run to left for an 8-1 lead.
Five of San Antonio’s runs were charged to relievers Zach Griggs and Taylor Pendley, who combined for an inning of work and two hits and two walks.
Brazos Valley’s bullpen struggles have been rare this season with a 19 1/3 scoreless streak through a recent five-game road trip leading into Friday’s game.
“When you’re in a little bit of a slump, those things happen,” Dillard said of Friday night's rare hiccup by the relievers. “The at-bats are really good, and pitching is not so good, or pitching is lights out, and the at-bats aren’t there. That’s just where we’re at right now. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to be fine.”
A&M outfielder Zane Schmidt pulled some momentum back for the Bombers in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out double. Center Fiedler Grayson Tatrow followed with an RBI double, and Viola added another as Brazos Valley scored three runs to narrow San Antonio’s lead to 8-4.
Bomber shortstop Bobby Lada helped his team climb closer with a two-run home run lined over the left field wall in the eighth inning. It was Lada’s third homer of the season. He’s the only Bomber to homer so far this year.
Bomber reliever Chris Schull of Texas-San Antonio steadied the team on the mound through the final three innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four.