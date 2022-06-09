Bombers blast Generals, 15-4

The Brazos Valley Bombers rolled to a 15-4 victory over the Victoria Generals in Texas Collegiate League play Wednesday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers scored six runs in the first inning and added another five in the seventh. The Bombers banged out 15 hits as the first eight batters in the starting lineup had at least one hit and six of them had five hits with catcher Kade Fletcher leading the way with three

Designated hitter Shelby Becker had a pair of hits, both home runs as he drove in four runs. Those were the first homers of the year for the Bombers.

Victoria helped the Bombers help with seven errors.

The Bombers will remain at home for a two-game series with the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday and Friday with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.