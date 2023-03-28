Trinity Valley defeated Blinn in a nonconference softball doubleheader 9-2 and 10-2 on Monday in Athens.

Blinn’s Madison Dorrow hit a two-run homer in the opener. In the six-inning nightcap, Caitlyn Stevens hit a solo home run and Alyana Calvillo had two hits.

Trinity Valley (19-19) got a three-run homer from former Leon High standout Rosemary Rivera in the nightcap. She also had two hits in the opener.

Blinn (18-10) will play a doubleheader against San Jacinto College-South at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brenham’s Hohlt Park.