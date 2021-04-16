 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Blinn men’s basketball players earn Region XIV honors
0 comments

Three Blinn men’s basketball players earn Region XIV honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — Blinn freshman guard Davion Coleman made the All-Region XIV Conference first team, while sophomore forward Bonke Maring made the second team and freshman guard Tyler Washington earned honorable mention.

Coleman also earned first-team all-region honors. He led Blinn (11-11, 8-10) in scoring with 21 points a game and also averaged 3.7 rebounds a game.

Maring was second in scoring at 12.6 points per game and second in rebounding at eight a game.

Washington averaged 10.1 points and a team-leading nine rebounds per game.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert