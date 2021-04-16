Three Blinn men’s basketball players earn Region XIV honors

BRENHAM — Blinn freshman guard Davion Coleman made the All-Region XIV Conference first team, while sophomore forward Bonke Maring made the second team and freshman guard Tyler Washington earned honorable mention.

Coleman also earned first-team all-region honors. He led Blinn (11-11, 8-10) in scoring with 21 points a game and also averaged 3.7 rebounds a game.

Maring was second in scoring at 12.6 points per game and second in rebounding at eight a game.

Washington averaged 10.1 points and a team-leading nine rebounds per game.