Three Blinn football players earn all-conference first-team honors

Blinn wide receiver Tre Harden, running back JJ Branham and defensive lineman Raquan Thompson were first-team picks on the Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference team. Harden had 21 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow sophomore Branham had 648 yards rushing and seven TDs. Sophomore Thompson had 35 tackles.

Blinn players on the second team were lineman Deonta Bowie and center Billy Thursland. Earning honorable mention were returner Majon Wright, quarterback Brock Bolfing, running back Willie Eldridge, offensive lineman Giovanny Algeria, linebacker Nate Dyman, defensive back Ben Osueke linebacker CJ Garnett and punter Christian Avelar.

Blinn was 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference.

