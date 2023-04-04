Blinn’s Tiffany Tullis, Hannah Humphrey and Elijah Elliott earned All-America honors Tuesday. Tullis, a sophomore forward, made the NJCAA Division I women’s basketball first team, and Humphrey, a sophomore guard, made the women’s second team. Elliott, a sophomore guard, made the men’s third team.
Three Blinn basketball players earn All-America honors
