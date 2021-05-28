 Skip to main content
Six Blinn softball players earn year-end honors
Six Blinn softball players earn year-end honors

Six Blinn softball players made either the Region XIV Conference all-region or all-conference teams Friday.

Blinn sophomore pitcher Renna Toomey, sophomore infielders Chloe Woodward and Keely Castillo and sophomore outfielders Mikaela Lopez and Emily Murphy made the all-region second team and all-conference first team. Sophomore Samantha Rodriguez also made the all-conference second team as a utility player.

Blinn went 22-19 overall and took second in the conference at 13-5. The Buccaneers placed third at the Region XIV-South tournament.

