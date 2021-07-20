Seven Blinn teams earn national academic honors

BRENHAM — Seven Blinn sports programs were named NJCAA academic teams of the year for 2020-21 by maintaining a minimum grade-point average of 3.0. The teams include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball. The volleyball team led the group with a team GPA of 3.57 followed by softball (3.48) and men’s golf (3.36).
In addition, 61 Blinn student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-America team for maintaining a GPA of 3.60 or higher.
Hailey Atwood (women’s basketball), Brooke Borden (volleyball), Joseph Boyce (men’s soccer), Callum Burton (baseball), Angel Chase (women’s soccer), Kyndal Coufal (volleyball), Maribel Garza (women’s soccer), Patrick Hail (baseball), Hope Hillhouse (women’s soccer), Madison Kanelos (women’s soccer), Marley Mahoney (softball), Rebekah Malik (women’s basketball), Rodrigo Marquez (men’s soccer), Emily Murphy (softball), Grace Parada (women’s soccer), Lixai Perez Velez (volleyball), Natilee Reed (softball), Emily Smajstria (volleyball), Renna Toomey (softball), Ethan Unger (men’s soccer) and Jadon Vann (men’s basketball) were named to the first team with perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Ashley Acuna (volleyball), Alex Bowman (women’s basketball), Jared Esparza (football), Amy Hitt (softball), Jordan Jenkins (football), Edwin Mata (men’s soccer), Jackson Mueller (football), Mason Muras (baseball), Acie Prince (softball), Hayden Roup (men’s golf), Loren Scott (volleyball), Savannah Sebek (volleyball), Tatum Smidovec (volleyball), Dalton Stevenson (baseball), Ashely Taylor (volleyball) and Morgan Zachos (women’s soccer) were named second-team All-Academic for posting GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99.
Mia Anguiano (women’s soccer), Evan Aschenbeck (baseball), Morgan Beene (women’s soccer), Keely Castillo (softball), Justin Dees (men’s golf), Katelyn Foster (women’s golf), Madeline Goad (women’s golf), Cameron Gray (men’s golf), Jessica Hardin (volleyball), Pearson Hendrix (football), Lindy Jenkins (women’s soccer), Kendall Johnson (softball), Megan Kessler (volleyball), Jocelynn Lausell (women’s soccer), Aaron Reardon (men’s golf), John Schell (baseball), Cullen Sherrill (baseball), Tanner Sherrill (baseball), Riley Simmons (men’s golf), Italie Speziale-Potter (softball), Chandler Talbot (softball), Dylan Theut (baseball), Morgan Winthrop (women’s soccer) and Hayleigh Young (women’s soccer) were named to the third team for maintaining a GPAs between 3.60 and 3.79.