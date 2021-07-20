Seven Blinn teams earn national academic honors

BRENHAM — Seven Blinn sports programs were named NJCAA academic teams of the year for 2020-21 by maintaining a minimum grade-point average of 3.0. The teams include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball. The volleyball team led the group with a team GPA of 3.57 followed by softball (3.48) and men’s golf (3.36).