BRENHAM — Blinn sophomore guard Elijah Elliott and head coach Scott Schumacher will participate in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

Elliott made the NJCAA Division I All-America third team after averaging 16.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Schumacher will coach Elliott and the South squad alongside Cochise head coach Jerry Carrillo. Both coaches were inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame on Friday.