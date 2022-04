HOUSTON — The 18th-ranked San Jacinto-North baseball team swept Blinn 7-4 and 10-0 in five innings in a Region XIV conference doubleheader on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (12-27, 8-17) are tied for eighth place in the standings with Galveston College, while San Jacinto-North (30-14, 18-7) is tied for first with Alvin Community College. Blinn will host Wharton County Junior College in a three-game region series, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.