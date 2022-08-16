Revamped Blinn volleyball team to open season Thursday in Beeville

BRENHAM — The Blinn volleyball team will open its season against Dallas College-Cedar Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown at Coastal Bend in Beeville. The Buccaneers’ roster is completely new this season with 13 freshmen and two sophomore transfers after going 39-4 overall and winning the Region XIV Conference at 16-0 in 2021. Blinn earned the top seed for the NJCAA Division I tournament and reached the quarterfinals, placing eighth at the national event. Head coach Terry Gamble returns for his fifth season at Blinn hoping to lead the Buccaneers to their third straight national tournament berth.