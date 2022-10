BRENHAM — The Blinn football team lost to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28-17 on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium.

Blinn sophomore quarterback Hayes Gibson scored on a 9-yard run with 3:09 left in the third quarter to cut NEO’s lead to 28-17, but the Buccaneers couldn’t get closer.

Blinn (3-5, 1-5) will end its season at Kilgore at 3 p.m. next Saturday. NEO improved to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in conference.