BRENHAM — The ninth-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Weatherford 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 and Frank Phillips 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 on Friday in the Kruse Kickoff Classic at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers will face No. 7 Odessa at 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a match against Hill at 5 p.m. to finish the tournament.