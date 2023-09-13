VICTORIA – The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team defeated Victoria College 25-10, 25-7, 25-9 for its 20th straight victory Tuesday night.
Freshman setter Chloe Howard had 23 assists and freshman right-side hitter Kellen Dorotik had 10 kills, giving her the most in NJCAA Division I this season.
Blinn (21-1, 5-0 XIV) had 10 aces. Freshman libero Cierra Pesak had 13 digs, giving her 369 for the season, trailing only Western Texas College’s Lauren Fuller (375).
Blinn will play Northwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenham’s Kruse Center.