No. 9 Blinn volleyball team suffers first loss of season

BRENHAM — The ninth-ranked Blinn volleyball team lost to No. 17 Tyler 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in the Buccaneers’ Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center.

Sophomore Kierslynn Wright and freshman LaNeah Lara each had 18 kills for Blinn (8-1, 0-1), while freshman Kelsi Wingo had 43 assists, and sophomore libero Ellie Turner had 21 digs.

Tyler improved to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

The Buccaneers will continue conference play against Coastal Bend at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kruse Center.