CARTHAGE — The eighth-ranked Blinn baseball team beat Paris 11-3 on Wednesday and 18-0 on Thursday to sweep their best-of-3 Region XIV Super Regional series. The Buccaneers earned their first trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time since 2014. The national tournament is set for May 27 to June 3 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.