No. 7 Blinn volleyball team reaches 6-0 to open season

SNYDER — The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Cedar Valley 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 and Midland 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 on Friday in the first day of the Western Texas Fall Classic.

LaNeah Lara had 12 kills for Blinn (6-0) in the win over Cedar Valley, while Kierslynn Wright had nine kills, nine digs and four aces. Against Midland, Lara had 14 kills. Wright had 12, and Kelsi Wingo had 34 assists.

Blinn will play two matches Saturday to close out its run at the tournament, facing Western Texas at 11 a.m. and Dallas-Mountain View at 1 p.m.