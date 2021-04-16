 Skip to main content
No. 7 Blinn volleyball team advances to fifth-place game at national tournament
WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat No. 4 Utah State Eastern 25-21, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22 on Friday in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division I tournament.

Blinn (26-3) will wrap up its season at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 Odessa in the fifth-place match.

The Buccaneers opened the tournament Thursday by sweeping Western Nebraska 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 in the first round then losing to No. 1 Miami Dade 25-23, 20-25, 28-30, 25-23, 15-9 in the second round.

