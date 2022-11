JACKSONVILLE — Blinn sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the No. 6 Buccaneer women’s basketball team past Midland 95-58 on Saturday at the JBC Classic.

Blinn (2-0) hit 15 treys overall, including four by sophomore guard Skylar Barnes, who finished with 16 points. Sophomore guard Makayla Patterson also made three 3-pointers for nine points.

Blinn will face South Plains at 5 p.m. Monday in Levelland.