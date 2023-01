ATHENS — Sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey scored 26 points, including a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in overtime, to lift the fifth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team over No. 2 Trinity Valley 81-76 in Region XIV Conference play.

The win puts the Buccaneers (19-1, 7-0) alone in first in the conference standings with Trinity Valley (19-2, 6-1) alone in second.

Blinn will host Southwest Assembly of God in nonconference play at 1 p.m. Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.