No. 5 Blinn women's basketball team stays on hot streak with road victory

JACKSONVILLE — The fifth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 in Region XIV Conference play Saturday with a 70-40 victory over Jacksonville. Sophomore guard Skylar Barnes led Blinn (15-1) with 17 points, and sophomore guard Jakoriah Long added 14.

