BRENHAM — The fourth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated defending national champion Tyler 83-65 in Region XIV Conference play Thursday night at the Kruse Center.

Blinn sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis added 20 points as Blinn (20-1, 8-0) won its 11th straight to lead the Region XIV standings. Tyler (13-8, 5-3) is tied for third with Panola (14-7, 5-3), two games behind second-place Trinity Valley (19-2, 6-1).