TYLER — The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Jacksonville 79-31 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region XIV tournament. The top-seeded Buccaneers (29-2) will face fifth-seeded Panola at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
No. 3 Blinn women's basketball team wins Region XIV tournament opener
