BRENHAM — Third-ranked Blinn beat No. 12 Tyler 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in Region XIV Conference volleyball action Tuesday at the Kruse Center.

Jayde Shelton had 19 kills for Blinn (28-1, 90) as the Buccaneers won their 27th straight match. Blinn’s Chard’e Van Zandt also had 12 kills, and Ashley Taylor had eight.

The Bucs will continue conference play at Victoria at 6 p.m. Thursday and at Navarro at 2 p.m. Saturday.