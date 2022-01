BRENHAM — Off for 28 days, the 22nd-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team picked up where it left off Saturday, beating Jacksonville 69-32 to improve to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in Region XIV Conference play. Blinn’s Skylar Barnes scored 14 points, while Tiffany Tullis had 12 and Allana Thompson 11. The Buccaneers will face Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Bossier City, Louisiana.