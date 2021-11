BAYTOWN — The second-ranked Blinn volleyball team swept Panola 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 to win the Region XIV Conference tournament and earn a birth into the NJCAA Division I tournament Saturday. Jayde Shelton had 14 kills to lead Blinn to its 37th straight victory as the Buccaneers improved to 38-1. The national tournament is set for Nov. 18-20 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.