ATHENS — The second-ranked Blinn volleyball team swept Trinity Valley 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 in Region XIV Conference play Tuesday for its 31st straight victory. Jayde Shelton had 12 kills for Blinn (32-1, 13-0), while Reagan Casey had 11 and Chandre Van Zandt 10. The Buccaneers will play Panola at 6 p.m. Thursday in Carthage.