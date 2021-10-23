No. 2 Blinn volleyball team beats No. 13 Panola to clinch conference title

CARTHAGE — The second-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Panola 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-21 on Thursday to clinch the Region XIV Conference championship.
Jayde Shelton and Reagan Casey each had 16 kills for the Buccaneers (33-1, 14-0), who won their 32nd straight match. Setter Savannah Sebek had 51 assists and 10 digs.
Second-place Panola (23-4, 12-3) was the last team in Region XIV that could catch Blinn, which will play Coastal Bend at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Beeville and host Lee at 6 p.m. Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
