No. 19 Blinn women's basketball team loses to No. 10 Tyler
No. 19 Blinn women's basketball team loses to No. 10 Tyler

TYLER — The 19th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team lost to No. 10 Tyler 88-80 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Freshman guard Skylar Barnes led Blinn (17-2, 6-2) with 16 points, while freshman guard Telisha Brown had 15 and sophomore wing Deja Adrian added 11.

Conference-leading Tyler improved to 18-3 overall and 8-1 in conference. Blinn is tied for second with Kilgore (16-4, 6-2).

The Buccaneers will play last-place Coastal Bend (2-17, 0-8) in Beeville at 2 p.m. Saturday.

