JACKSONVILLE — The 17th-ranked and top-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team beat Paris 77-74 on Wednesday in the first round of the Region XIV Conference tournament. Tiffany Tullis led Blinn (26-4) with 19 points, and Deja Adrian had 14. The Buccaneers will face fifth-seeded Kilgore (21-10) at 1 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals.