KILGORE — The 17th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling to Kilgore 69-65 in Region XIV Conference play.

Freshman guard Telisha Brown led Blinn (15-1, 4-1) with 23 points. Freshman guard Jakoriah Long had 14 points, and sophomore forward had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Kilgore improved to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.