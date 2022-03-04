No. 17 Blinn women's basketball team advances to conference tournament final

Hannah Humphrey paced Blinn with 16 points, while Telisha Brown had 14. Deja Adrian had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Blinn (27-4) will face No. 11 and second-seeded Trinity Valley (25-5) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Buccaneers haven’t reached the tournament finale since 2016. Saturday’s winner gets an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division I tournament set for March 16-21 in Lubbock.