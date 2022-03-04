 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 17 Blinn women's basketball team advances to conference tournament final
JACKSONVILLE — The 17th-ranked and top-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team beat Kilgore 56-52 in the Region XIV Conference tournament semifinals Friday.

Hannah Humphrey paced Blinn with 16 points, while Telisha Brown had 14. Deja Adrian had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Blinn (27-4) will face No. 11 and second-seeded Trinity Valley (25-5) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Buccaneers haven’t reached the tournament finale since 2016. Saturday’s winner gets an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division I tournament set for March 16-21 in Lubbock.

