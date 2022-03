BOSSIER CITY, La. — Blinn’s Cameron Gray led the Buccaneer men’s golf team to the team victory at the rain-shortened Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational on Monday at The Golf Club at StoneBridge.

Blinn won the 10-team event with a 27-hole total of 20-over 452. Gray won the individual title at 2 over. Blinn’s Sam Sewell tied for second at 3 over followed by teammates Carson Wray (t-fourth, 4 over), Kannin Mikulik (t-ninth, 7 over) and Hunter McDonough and Van Miller (t-12th, 8 over).