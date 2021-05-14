No. 16 Blinn men's golf team ties for 19th at NJCAA tournament

LUBBOCK — The 16th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team tied for 19th at the 24-team NJCAA Division I Championship on Thursday at The Rawls Course.
Blinn shot 311-317-311-311–1,250. No. 1 Hutchinson won with a 1,136 total.
Blinn’s Cameron Gray tied for 39th after rounds of 73, 76, 75 and 77 followed by teammates Hayden Roup (t-70th, 75-82-77-80), John Baker (t-79th, 83-80-79-75), Riley Simmons (t-87th, 80-80-80-81) and Travis Edwards (95th, 86-79-80-80).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!