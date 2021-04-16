 Skip to main content
No. 15 Blinn women's golf team places second in Region XIV
No. 15 Blinn women's golf team places second in Region XIV

JACKSONVILLE — The 15th-ranked Blinn women’s golf team placed second in the Region XIV Conference after the league tournament was canceled due to poor weather Friday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

Officials canceled the tournament after five holes and used team scores from the Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational played on March 21-23 to determine the Region XIV Championship finish. No. 6 Tyler won the Region XIV title with a two-round 635 followed by Blinn at 709.

Madeline Goad became the first Blinn women’s golf player to earn a spot on the all-region team by placing fifth in the tournament.

