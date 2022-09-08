No. 15 Blinn to open SWJCFC play against Cisco on Saturday

BRENHAM —The 15th-ranked Blinn football team will host Cisco at 7 p.m. Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium.
Blinn opened the season with home wins over Louisiana Community Christian 55-0 and Rezolution Prep Academy 76-0.
Blinn quarterback Brock Bolfing has completed 18 of 22 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore running back JJ Branham has rushed for 130 yards and two TDs. Freshman Willie Eldridge has run for 108 yards and three scores.
Cisco (1-0) opened its season with a 52-0 win over Gordan’s Fine Arts Academy on Aug. 27.